MEXICALI — El decimoquinto policía de Mexicali murió por el coronavirus de 2019, dijo la agencia.
Xóchitl Rosalinda Armenta Zárate, de 52 años, quien estaba completamente vacunada con dosis de Pfizer, falleció el jueves por la mañana en un hospital del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social.
La agente, que fue contratada en mayo de 2014, recibió su primera vacuna en abril y la segunda el mes siguiente.
La policía dijo que la oficial Armenta Zárate fue diagnosticada con el coronavirus el 12 de octubre.
Según las autoridades, el agente tomó vacaciones cuatro días antes.
Armenta Zárate fue hospitalizadael 19 de octubre en graves condiciones.
El hermano de la agente reportó la muerte.
La agente Armenta Zárate estaba asignada al área de arresto de la subestación ubicada en el poblado rural Guadalupe Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.