MEXICALI — El tercer caso de fallecimiento en las filas policiacas fue reportado este martes por la Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal.
La directora María Elena Andrade Ramírez lamentó el fallecimiento del agente Miguel Angel Ceceña Gómez a causa del SARS CoV-2.
El oficial laboraba como agente en la Zona Poniente.
Ceceña Gómez llevaba 22 años de servicio en la corporación.
"Este golpe para su familia como a la policía es algo muy grande" expresó la directora.
