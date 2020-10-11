EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, una bebé murió de prematuridad extrema el viernes por la tarde, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La bebé estaba siendo hospitalizada en la unidad de cuidados intensivos neonatales del Centro Médico Regional El Centro cuando falleció alrededor de las 5 de la tarde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.