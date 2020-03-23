HOLTVILLE — Un trabajador agrícola murió después de estar involucrado en un accidente de un tractor la tarde del viernes 20 de marzo en un campo ubicado sobre el Camino McCabe, a media milla al oriente de la Ruta Estatal 7, según los registros de del Alguacil del condado.
Como resultado del accidente, el tractor cayó en una zanja.
El empleado quedó atrapado debajo del vehículo.
El incidente fue reportado a las 2:05 de la tarde.
Los primeros en acudir al lugar declararon que el empleado había fallecido en el sitio a las 2:52 de la tarde.
Un elemento del forense acudió al lugar poco después.
