IMPERIAL — El Jefe de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial, Alfredo Estrada Jr., dio a conocer el fallecimiento del Capitán de Bomberos en retiro, Tony Moreno.
Moreno comenzó su empleo con el Departamento en 1981 y se jubiló en 2006.
“Fue un trabajador dedicado que impactó positivamente la vida de muchos.
“A lo largo de su carrera, se desempeñó en muchas capacidades y fue un defensor de la innovación y la tecnología dentro de la organización”, agregó Estrada.
“Tuve el privilegio de trabajar con él en muchos incidentes y lo extrañaremos mucho”, finalizó el Jefe de Bomberos.
