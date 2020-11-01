GLAMIS — Un hombre de 41 años murió después de que su vehículo se volcara el viernes por la tarde en un área al oeste de Osborne Overlook, indican registros radiales del condado.
El hombre conducía un vehículo que volcó mientras remolcaba otro vehículo.
No hubo más información disponible sobre el hombre o el vehículo en el que viajaba.
El incidente se informó al 911 aproximadamente a las 6:57 de la tarde del viernes, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
A su llegada, los socorristas encontraron que el hombre estaba inconsciente pero respiraba. Finalmente, el conducot murió en el lugar de los hechos.
