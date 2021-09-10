EL CENTRO — El ex alguacil del condado de Imperial y ex jefe de policía de El Centro, Harold Carter, murió de cáncer el miércoles en el Centro Médico Regional de El Centro, informó su familia.
El ex funcionario tenía 78 años de edad.
Carter fue oficial de policía de El Centro durante muchos años y ascendió de rango para convertirse en subjefe y luego, a mediados de la década de 1990, en jefe de policía.
En 1998, se postuló con éxito para Alguacil, superando a un gran grupo de otros aspirantes que se postularon después de que el entonces sheriff Oren Fox se retirara.
Fue reelegido en 2002 y luego se retiró en 2006 al final de su segundo mandato.
Permaneció como residente de El Centro después de jubilarse.
Los arreglos funerarios están pendientes.
Traducción/Adelante Valle
