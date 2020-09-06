CALEXICO — El oficial de audiencias administrativas de la ciudad de Calexico, Iran Martínez, ha fallecido.
La alcaldesa de Calexico, Rosie Arreola Fernandez, hizo el anuncio durante la reunión del Concejo Municipal del miércoles.
“Doy sinceramente mi más sentido pésame y mis oraciones a la familia”, dijo el alcalde.
Martínez, oriundo de Calexico, trabajó durante los últimos seis años como oficial de audiencias administrativas de la ciudad.
El oficial de audiencias dictamina sobre todas las violaciones de las ordenanzas de la ciudad que son impugnadas.
Martínez también era subdirector de libertad condicional del condado de Imperial en retiro.
