WESTMORLAND — Un joven de 22 años de edad falleció la tarde del sábado luego de un accidente registrado cerca de los caminos Hoskins y Andre.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil el occiso fue identificado como David Anthony Estrada, originario de Brawley.
El accidente ocurrió a las 5:40 de la tarde del pasado 21 de marzo.
El ahora fallecido se volcó a bordo de un vehículo fuera de camino, indicó la corporación.
Estrada viajaba sobre un camino de tierra cuando se registró el incidente.
Las autoridades explicaron que el veinteañero no llevaba colocado el casco protector al momento de la volcadura.
