Según los informes, un hombre de unos 40 años murió la madrugada del viernes en un accidente de vuelco en Glamis.
La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial recibió una llamada a las 12:07 de la madrugada con respecto a un hombre que estaba sangrando después de que su vehículo se volcó.
Una eventual actualización de los registros indicó que el hombre no respondía y no respiraba.
No se dispuso de más información.
