HOLTVILLE — Una mujer murió la tarde del viernes después de haberse volcado en un Honda Accord, color gris, el cual terminó boca abajo dentro de un canal.
El incidente se registró cerca del Camino Blodgett, al oriente de la autopista 115.
El incidente fue reportado al 911 alrededor de las 4:34 de la tarde.
De acuerdo a mensajes de tránsito enviados vía electrónica, los primeros elementos en responder al lugar de los hechos encontraron a la conductora atrapada debajo del vehículo que se encontraba sumergido en el canal.
Las autoridades solicitaron el apoyo de un equipo de buceo.
A pesar del intento de extraer a la mujer del vehículo, la víctima fue declarada muerta a las 5:10 de la tarde.
