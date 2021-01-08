MEXICALI — La undécima muerte de un agente policiaco de esta ciudad por Coronavirus fue confirmada por la policía municipal.
El caso más reciente fue el de Audrey Enrique Mendoza Aguilar, quien a los 20 años de edad ingresó a la corporación en el año 2003.
El oficial falleció la noche del jueves en la Clínica 30 del IMSS, donde fue hospitalizado desde el 22 de diciembre.
El Jefe de la Policía, Alejandro Lora, expresó sus condolencias por el deceso.
El miércoles, la policía dio a conocer la muerte del agente retirado Víctor Manuel Fu Sánchez.
Las autoridades celebraron una ceremonia fúnebres en los patios de la comandancia este jueves.
