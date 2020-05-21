MEXICALI — Otro agente de la policía de esta ciudad falleció aparentemente a consecuencia del SARS CoV-2.
Se trata de Alfonso Rodríguez Ledesma, de apenas 31 años de edad.
Oficialmente, la policía indicó que el agente había fallecido por neumonía atípica.
El agente laboraba dentro de la policía en la Zona Central de Patrullas.
A Rodríguez Ledesma, quien llevaba dos años de servicio, le sobreviven su esposa y un hijo.
“En paz descanse nuestro Héroe sin capa.
“La Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal lamenta profundamente la pérdida del agente caído, pide sus oraciones para su familia y pronta resignación”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.