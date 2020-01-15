SAN DIEGO — Un residente de Heber falleció el fin de semana luego de un accidente automovilístico, informó el Departamento del Examinador Médico del Condado de San Diego.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el fallecido fue identificado como Alejandro Jiménez Mendoza, quien este miércoles habría cumplido 47 años de edad.
La agencia dio a conocer que el incidente se registró a las 7:15 de la mañana del domingo 12 de enero en los carriles que conducen al poniente sobre la Carretera Interestatal 8, cerca del Camino Carrizo Gorge, en Jacumba.
Según el reporte oficial Mendoza Jiménez falleció en el lugar del accidente.
El fallecido iba en el asiento del copiloto de un vehículo que se dirigía hacia el poniente sobre la autopista.
Testigos dijeron que el vehículo aparentemente impactó la parte izquierda de la carretera y luego continuó cuesta abajo en el terraplén.
El ahora occiso sufrió múltiples lesiones que le causaron la muerte.
