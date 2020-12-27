MEXICALI — Una persona perdió la vida tras un incendio registrado en un domicilio la mañana de este domingo en la Colonia Nueva Esperanza.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 6:06 de la mañana en un domicilio ubicado en el 329 de Calle Nuevo León.
De acuerdo al reporte policiaco, el incendio fue reportado por un residente el lugar de 72 años.
Las autoridades reportaron daños totales al domicilio y a un vehículo Toyota Camry, color gris, modelo 1992.
Tras sofocar el incendio, los bomberos encontraron el cuerpo de una persona de sexo femenino sin vida en el aérea del baño.
La occisa fue identificada como Yansi Claritza Quijada Castro, de 22 años de edad y residente del mismo domicilio.
