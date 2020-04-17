IMPERIAL — Un residente de Brawley de 49 años murió la tarde del miércoles como resultado de un accidente laboral ocurrido en Sun Harvest Ag, situado sobre la autopista 86, anunció la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Mientras trabajaba en el lugar, el occiso, identificado como Javier Rodríguez, quedó atrapado en una máquina.
Tras el accidente, Rodríguez fue encontrado inconsciente y sin respiración.
El personal notificó al 911 a las 4:26 de la tarde del miércoles, indicaron los registros de la corporación.
Elementos del Alguacil realizaron una investigación, que llevó a declara la muerte del trabajador como accidente industrial, dijo el teniente, Jimmy Duran.
Las autoridades descartaron que la muerte hubiese sido causada por otra persona.
