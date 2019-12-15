SEELEY — Un hombre falleció luego de haber sido llevado inconsciente a la estación del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial en Calle Park en Seeley a las 12:26 del mediodía del viernes en busca de atención médica.
El hombre, cuya identidad no se reveló, fue finalmente trasladado por los bomberos a un hospital local.
Los paramédicos practicaron resucitación cardiopulmonar al afectado en el camino, pero posteriormente fue declarado muerto en el hospital alrededor de las 2 de la tarde.
Un agente del Forense acudió a investigar el caso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.