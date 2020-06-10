La protagonista de la segunda trilogía de la Guerra de las Galaxias, Natalie Portman, decidió festejar su cumpleaños numero 39 de manera singular.
En su cuenta de Instagram, la actriz de “El Cisne Negro” anunció que aportará hasta 100 mil dólares en donativos a la organización “A New Way of Life”, que ayuda a mujeres recién salidas de la cárcel a reiniciar sus vidas.
La artista reto a sus seguidores a aportar fondos a la causa encabezada por Susan Burton, los cuales ella igualará por hasta 100 mil dólares.
El organismo da refugio, alimento y oportunidades laborales para las mujeres que han terminado sus condenas.
Cabe destacar que Portman ha apoyado también al movimiento “Black Lives Matter” y las manifestaciones contra el racismo y la discriminación.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.