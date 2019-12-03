Diego Boneta celebró su cumpleaños número 29 de una forma muy singular. ya que fue agasajado en el set de la película “Die in a Gunfight”.
Además de sus colegas, Diego recibió la visita de su novia Mayte Rodríguez, quien se unió al elenco de la cinta para cantarle el tradicional “Happy Birthday” en Toronto, Canadá.
Conjuntamente, la actriz y modelo chilena compartió en Instagram una fotografía con el siguiente mensaje: “Feliz cumpleaños. Gracias por estar en mi vida y hacerme muy feliz”.
Por su parte, el actor mexicano contó que será hasta fin de año que permanecerá trabajando en Canadá y por tal motivo no celebraría con sus amigos esta fecha tan especial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.