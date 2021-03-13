EL CENTRO — Un residente de Brawley de 30 años de edad que esperaba juicio en la cárcel del condado de Imperial fue arrestado nuevamente el viernes por la mañana por presunto robo de correo, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil.
Michael R. Montenegro fue detenido a la 1:07 de la madrugada en la cárcel por el personal de la cárcel y fue nuevamente fichado con una fianza de 500 dólares por el presunto delito.
Montenegro fue encarcelado originalmente el 24 de diciembre pasado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.