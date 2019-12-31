EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 23 años que ya estaba bajo custodia policiaca fue nuevamente fichado a las 10:45 de la noche del sábado 28 de diciembre por presuntamente agredir a un oficial de custodia en la cárcel del condado, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil.
Jose F. Ayon, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada, fue retenido bajo fianza de 50 mil dolares en relación con el incidente.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.