BRAWLEY — Un hombre de Brawley de 42 años que estaba a la espera de juicio en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial fue retenido el martes por la tarde por un nuevo delito grave, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Oscar X. Pereyda fue detenido por el personal de la cárcel y retenido sin fianza bajo sospecha de infligir lesiones corporales a un cónyuge o conviviente.
Pereyda fue inicialmente ingresado en la cárcel del condado por otros cargos el sábado.
