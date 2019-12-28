EL CENTRO — Un individuo de Seeley de 33 años de edad quien ya se encontraba bajo custodia de las autoridades fue nuevamente fichado este jueves 26 de diciembre por delitos adicionales, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
El sospechoso, identificado como Pedro Martínez, fue reingresado con una fianza de 75 mil dólares bajo sospecha de robo, robo vehicular, posesión de propiedad privada, negarse al arresto, evadir a un oficial de policía y acecho.
El detenido había sido ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado el pasado lunes 23, aunque el delito por el cual fue arrestado originalmente no se dio a conocer.
