HOLTVILLE — Agentes del Alguacil del Condado fueron desplegados a la Escuela Secundaria de Holtville a las 7:39 de la tarde del jueves, cuando se observó a un grupo de niños violando la orden de salud del condado mientras practicaban fútbol.
Según reportes del Alguacil, unos 14 niños fueron localizados en el sitio sin practicar el distanciamiento social ni usar protectores faciales.
Los agentes les informaron a los jugadores sobre la orden del condado y enviaron a los menores a sus domicilios.
