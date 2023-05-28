SAN DIEGO — Los Bulldogs de Calexico se convirtieron en campeones de la División 4 de la Sección San Diego tras vencer a Bishop's en la final celebrada este sábado.
La final se celebró en el Estadio de Béisbol de la Universidad de California en San Diego.
El marcador final fue de 12-4 a favor de los fronterizos.
El equipo canino venía de vencer a Imperial 11-3.
Previamente, los de Calexico derrotaron 17-10 a Monte Vista dentro del Grupo Menor.
La novena canina, sembrada número dos dentro de la División, había vencido antes a Central 16-10.
En este mismo sector se quedaron en el camino Central y Holtville.
