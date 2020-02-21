EL CENTRO — Alumnos de la Preparatoria Central han ganado este año el torneo de juicios organizado por la Oficina de Educación del Condado de Imperial (ICOE).
La agencia educativa informó que tanto los campeones Espartanos como sus rivales de la Preparatoria de Vincent demostraron un gran talento y preparación, lo que permitió contar con una gran competencia.
Con el triunfo, el equipo de Central podrá participar en el torneo estatal a realizarse del 20 al 22 de marzo próximo.
