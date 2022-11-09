Las Vikingas de Holtville derrotaron este martes en tres sets a Chatsworth para pasar a la segunda ronda del Torneo Estatal de Voleibol.
Con el resultado, las Vikingas enfrentarán la tarde de este jueves a Central Valley Christian, que viene de derrotar 3-0 a United Christian Academy.
Las Cavaliers, rivales de Holtville, suman 23 triunfos y 14 derrotas en la temporada.
Las Vikingas llegaron a esta instancia a pesar de haber perdido la final de la Sección San Diego.
Por su parte, Imperial perdió 0-3 ante Palisades para decir adiós a la postemporada, en la que terminaron como campeonas de la Sección San Diego.
