BRAWLEY — La Medida U, con la cual la ciudad de Brawley buscaba mantener el Impuesto a los Servicios Públicos, obtuvo una victoria cercana a los seis puntos porcentuales.
De acuerdo al reporte preliminar del Registro de Votantes del Condado, el Sí obtuvo 802 votos, que representan el 52.97 por ciento.
En contra de la medida votaron 712 electores o el 47.03 por ciento.
En total, participaron mil 478 votantes de la ciudad en las elecciones municipales de este martes 2 de noviembre.
En las elecciones del Distrito Escolar Meadows, resultaron electos Liz Cárdenas Goff (hermana del director del IID Alex Cárdenas y de la Concejal de El Centro, Martha Cárdenas Singh), con 34 votos, seguida de Ernesto Pinedo con 29 y Beatriz Barajas Rodríguez con 17. Rochelle Rolfe terminó en cuarto sitio con 17 votos.
En el Distrito de Servicios Comunitarios Salton resultaron electos Manuel Ramos con 98 votos, Lidia Armida Sierra con 97 y Rogelio Flores Robles con 87. El cuarto sitio fue para Oscar Ramírez con 59 votos. Otros cuatro candidatos recibieron entre 26 y 55 votos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.