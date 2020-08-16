MEXICALI — Tres jóvenes cachanillas se convirtieron en campeones de la Competencia Global Minecraft organizada por la Embajada de Estados Unidos en México.
El equipo mexicalense venció en la final al equipo “Spartans” del Reino Unido.
Los jóvenes cachanillas desarrollaron un típico arcade al aplicar sus conocimientos de construcción, programación y comandos que les dio el triunfo.
"En el marco del Día Mundial de la Juventud, celebramos el campeonato obtenido el pasado fin de semana por el equipo “Garage Builder” de Mexicali en el torneo 2020 NASEF MINECRAFT MASTERS GLOBAL COMPETITION", informo el Consulado General de Estados Unidos en Tijuana.
El equipo esta integrado por Gabriel Cárdenas, Alan Llanes, Pedro Uribe y Ricardo Villegas de El Garage Project Hub Mexicali.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.