BRAWLEY — Gracias a haber alcanzado los 240 puntos, las Linces de Brawley lograron hacerse del título dentro de la División 2 del Torneo de Lucha Femenil de la Sección San Diego.
Las luchadoras norteñas quedaron muy lejos de su más cercano rival, la preparatoria de Mount Carmel, que logró 128.5 puntos.
El tercer lugar fue para Imperial con 92 puntos.
Por su parte, las Vikingas de Holtville se colocaron en la sexta posición con 87 unidades y Central en séptimo con 71 puntos.
