IMPERIAL — El Colegio del Valle Imperial pagará 23 mil 738 dólares al centro Comercial del Valle Imperial con la finalidad de promover las inscripciones de invierno y primavera.
Documentos del Colegio indican que el contrato entre la institución y la empresa CBL permitirá al Distrito Colegial contar con anuncios publicitarios durante las siguientes semanas en el Centro comercial ubicado sobre el camino Dogwood.
En el contrato aparecen Alicia Swaim como representante de la compañía y Lennor Johnson, presidente y superintendente del colegio del Valle Imperial.
