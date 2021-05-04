EL CENTRO — Una menor de 13 años fue atropellada por una automovilista la mañana de este lunes 3 de mayo.
El incidente se registro a las 10:36 de la mañana en la esquina de Calle Octava y Avenida Adams.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la menor sufrió una herida en el brazo.
A pesar de lo ocurrido, la menor no requirió ser trasladada a un hospital.
La adolescente quedó a disposición de su madre en su domicilio.
Los reportes indican que el automóvil involucrado, un Nissan, color gris, con placas de California, tenia daños menores en la puerta del copiloto.
