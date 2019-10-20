Diamante Eléctrico continúa revelando los invitados musicales de “Buitres & CO.”, la reinvención en una serie de diez entregas de su aclamado y cuarto disco llamado “Buitres”, lanzado en el 2018.
La quinta entrega, “Casino”, se encuentra a cargo del ícono rapero y productor español, KASE.O, nominado al Grammy Latino en 2016.
Este reconocido artista, surgido del underground europeo durante los noventa, es considerado un referente del rap en España y el mundo.
El tema forma parte de este increíble material discográfico que donde también cuenta con grandes colaboraciones con artistas de la talla de Alison Mosshart (The Kills & The Dead Weather), Francisca Valenzuela, Enrique Bunbury entre otros.
La agrupación, conformada por Juan Galeano (voz y bajo), Daniel Álvarez (guitarra) y Andee Zeta (batería), se presentó recientemente y con gran éxito en el festival norteamericano Austin City Limits (ACL).
