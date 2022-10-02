EL CENTRO — Un vehículo reportado como robado fue hallado por agentes de la policia de El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió minutos después de la 1 de la tarde de este sábado 1 de octubre en el 900 al sur de Avenid Dogwood.
Un lector de placas detectó una camioneta Dodge Caravan, color azul, modelo 2013, que se dirigía al sur.
Las autoridades detectaron el vehículo cerca del Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial y después en las cercanías de la tienda Home Depot.
La policía observó que una persona abrió la cajuela del vehículo, donde se hallaba un menor de edad.
El propietario de la camioneta dijo desconocer quien presentó la denuncia de robo.
La camioneta fue devuelta al propietario, un residente de Seeley, de 53 años de edad.
El vehículo no mostraba signos de daño alguno.
