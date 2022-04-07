EL CENTRO — Una persona reportó a las autoridades la noche de este miércoles el hallazgo de un rifle, indican registros de la policía de El Centro.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades poco antes de las 11 de la noche de este 6 de abril.
La parte denunciante indicó que el rifle se encontraba entre los vehículos en el exterior de su residencia.
El rifle, color negro, calibre 22, llevaba un seguro colocado así como un cargador con 10 cartuchos.
El rifle fue incautado por la policía como evidencia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.