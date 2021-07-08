EL CENTRO — Un conductor fue sorprendido al transportar a un grupo de 15 inmigrantes por elementos del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza.
Al corporación estadounidense informó que el grupo de personas sin documentos fue hallado dentro de una camioneta de trabajo en una zona residencial del Valle Imperial.
La mayoría de los inmigrantes iba amontonado en la caja trasera del vehículo, mientras otros iban escondidos en los compartimientos para herramienta.
