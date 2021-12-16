EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este miércoles 15 de diciembre por ser un criminal convicto en presunta posesión de una escopeta recortada.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:47 de la mañana en la esquina de Calle Sexta y Calle Tangerine Drive.
Al lugar acudieron varios oficiales de la policía, donde detuvieron al sospechoso de 38 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue presuntamente sorprendido con una escopeta recortada marca Springfield.
En un inicio, el Alguacil del Condado se negó a ingresar al detenido por el arma.
Sin embargo, luego de descubrir que se trataba de un criminal convicto, el Alguacil decidió admitir al sospechoso.
