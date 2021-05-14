San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora -- La Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal informa sobre el hallazgo de dos cuerpos a un costado de la carretera que conduce a la colonia Hidalgo.
La mañana de viernes, usuarios de la carretera reportaron el hecho al número de emergencias 911.
La Policia Municipal dio a conocer que ambos son del sexo masculino y jóvenes, que presentan huellas de violencia.
El área se acordonó y se entregó a elementos de la Agencia Ministerial de Investigación Criminal y a la Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado.
