CALEXICO — Un inmigrante, identificado como Mario López, de 45 años y originario de Ensenada, se ahogó al intentar cruzar a Estados Unidos por el Canal Todo Americano, informó este viernes la oficina del forense del condado.
Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza localizaron el cuerpo de López alrededor de las 2:50 de la tarde del miércoles 29 de abril flotando en el canal cerca del Camino Rood y Calle Pan American.
Los agentes notificaron a la Oficina del Alguacil del condado, y un elemento del Forense acudió al lugar poco después.
Las autoridades creen que López se ahogó desde el lunes.
Además, se descarta que la muerte haya sido provocada por otra persona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.