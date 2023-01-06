MEXICALI — A través del “Operativo Espejo” en coordinación con Patrulla Fronteriza sector El Centro y el Instituto Nacional de Migración (INAMI), lograron rescatar a un grupo de migrantes originarios de República Dominicana y del Perú.
La Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal de Mexicali indicó que el grupo era compuesto por dos hombres y una mujer.
En el operativo, la policía municipal detuvo a Luis Alberto “N”, de 41 años de edad.
El incidente ocurrió a unos días de que la misma corporación rescatara a un grupo de inmigrantes de Nigeria.
