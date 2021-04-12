EL CENTRO — Un joven de Calexico quien fue hallado aparentemente bajo intoxicación fue trasladado al hospital de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 8 de la mañana de este domingo 11 de abril en el 716 de Avenida Euclid.
De acuerdo al reporte, el joven, quien fue identificado como Christopher Juvera, de 29 años, fue localizado sin camisa y con pantalones camuflados.
El varón estaba en la banqueta y aparentemente no se movía.
Juvera fue trasladado al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro por personal de las ambulancias AMR.
