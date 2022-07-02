EL CENTRO — Un varón que el próximo 22 de julio iba a cumplir 34 años de edad fue hallado sin vida.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía de El Centro, el varón fue localizado frente a un negocio ubicado sobre la cuadra 200 de Avenida Cedar.
El individuo vestía camisa negra y pantaloncillos grises.
El cuerpo fue hallado boca abajo frente al negocio a las 7:52 de la mañana del pasado miércoles 29 de junio.
Al llegar al sitio, las autoridades descubrieron que el individuo estaba sin vida.
La policia solicitó la presencia del forense del condado para recuperar el cuerpo.
