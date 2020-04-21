EL CENTRO — Un menor de edad fue localizado la tarde del domingo 19 de abril en Avenida Adams en plena calle y sin supervisión alguna.
El incidente ocurrió a las 2:17 de la tarde en el 1751 de la avenida mencionada.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía haber localizado a un bebé sin calzado ni ropa.
Las autoridades llegaron al sitio, donde interrogaron al padre del menor, quien dijo que la madre había salido a trabajar y dejó la puerta abierta.
El menor tiene tres años de edad. En el sitio la policía vio a otros tres menores de edad.
La policía halló suficiente comida en la residencia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.