EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue localizada sin vida en hechos ocurridos la tarde de este viernes 27 de diciembre.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades alrededor de la 1:30 de la tarde en un sitio no revelado.
Elementos de la policía fueron desplegados al lugar luego de que las autoridades recibieran un reporte sobre el hallazgo de una mujer inconsciente de unos 50 años de edad.
Las autoridades confirmaron que la mujer había perdido la vida por causas naturales.
La policía solicitó el apoyo de la Oficina del Forense del Condado de Imperial, cuyo personal negó a acudir al sitio.
El cuerpo quedó a disposición de la funeraria Frye’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.