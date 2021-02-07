EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció haber rescatado a un perro que fue localizado atado a un poste en la parte media de la Interestatal 8.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a la policía local a las 11:32 de la mañana de este sábado 6 de febrero.
El denunciante dijo haber hallado al animal y no haber localizado al posible propietario.
La parte quejosa desató al animal, que se encontraba en la esquina de Calle Cuarta, y lo trasladó con él a la ciudad.
El denunciante esperó a las autoridades en un restaurante, donde intentó infructuosamente localizar al dueño.
El animal quedó a disposición de la perrera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.