WESTMORLAND — Las autoridades encontraron un cadáver el viernes por la mañana en un campo aproximadamente a 5.7 millas al oeste de Westmorland, según registros del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Pilotos de la Patrulla Fronteriza vieron el cuerpo, que estaba en un campo ubicado sobre el Camino Garvey, al oeste del Camino Baughman.
La Patrulla Fronteriza notificó al Departamento de Policía de Indio sobre el hallazgo del cuerpo.
El Departamento de Policía de Indio notificó al Alguacil alrededor de las 10:30 de la mañana del viernes.
Los agentes acudieron al lugar y localizaron el cuerpo.
