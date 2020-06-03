OCOTILLO — El cuerpo de un hombre de 38 años sospechoso de haber cruzado la frontera irregularmente fue descubierto por agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza a las 8:50 de la mañana del sábado 30 de mayo cerca de la autopista 98 y Clark Lane, indicaron los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
No hubo más información disponible de inmediato.
