EL CENTRO — Una persona fue hallada sin vida en hechos ocurridos la tarde de este jueves 26 de diciembre.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado minutos después de las 4 de la tarde en un sitio no revelado por las autoridades.
Un vecino del lugar reportó a la policía sobre el posible fallecimiento de una persona.
Al lugar acudieron elementos de ambulancias, quienes confirmaron la muerte del residente local.
Las autoridades notificaron a la Oficina del Forense para reportar la muerte por causas naturales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.