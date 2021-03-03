EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana del lunes 1 de marzo en un hotel de esta ciudad debido a delitos relacionados con violaciones al Código de Salud.
El incidente se registró a las 10:36 de la mañana en el Motel 6, ubicado en el 395 de la calle Smoketree Drive.
El detenido fue identificado como Daniel Garnica, de 43 años de edad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso fue localizado en la parte sur del restaurante comida rápida Carl’s Jr., a donde acudieron dos unidades policiacas.
El sospechoso fue arrestado y posteriormente citado a comparecer ante la policía local.
