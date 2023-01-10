EL CENTRO — Un varón de 51 años de edad fue hallado inconsciente debido al consumo de una sustancia ilícita.
El incidente ocurrió a las 8:16 de la mañana del domingo 8 de enero pasado.
El afectado fue identificado como Brodrick Coleman, indican registros policiacos.
Al lugar acudieron paramédicos de las ambulancias AMR, quienes trasladaron al afectado al hospital.
En el sitio, las autoridades hallaron dos píldoras M30, las cuales fueron incautadas por la policía para su destrucción.
